|
|
MANZO-VILLAR Zenaida Formerly of Port Kembla
Died peacefully on December 6 2019, at St Mary's Retirement Village. Beloved Wife of Antonio (dec). Loved daughter of Natividad and Jose (both dec). Dearly loved sister of Jose Jr (dec). Much loved aunt of Valerie (USA) and Cornelius (Philippines). Loved and sadly missed by her family and friends here and in the Philippines.
Rosary will be recited prior to the Mass at 12.30pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Zenaida's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Friday, December 13 2019 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to St Mary's Retirement Village would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019