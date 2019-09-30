|
|
ADAMS Yvonne of Dapto
Passed away on Friday, 27 September 2019. Beloved wife of Trevor. Much loved mother of Tanya, Penny, and Cilla. Adored Nanna of Liam, Connor, Riley, Molly, and Angus. Loved sister of Karen. Yvonne will be sadly missed by her loving family.
Aged 72 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Yvonne's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 30, 2019