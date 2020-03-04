Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church
325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive
Thirroul
Winifred MINOGUE


1940 - 2020
Winifred MINOGUE Notice
MINOGUE Winifred Late of Thirroul

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday March 1, 2020.



Loving Wife of John (dec). Much loved Mum to Shaun & Katrina, James (dec), Chris, Sue, David & Catherine, Kate. Grandma to Josh, Hannah, Daniel, Jack, Lizzie, Abbi & Keiran.Beloved Sister to Margaret, Don & Gordon.



Aged 79 Years

At Peace



Mass of Christian Burial for Winifred will be offered at St Michael's Catholic Church, 325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive,Thirroul on Monday March 9, 2020 commencing at 11.00am.

At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to Scarborough Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
