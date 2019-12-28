Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
St John's the Evangelist Catholic Church
24 Jerematta St
Dapto
William Thomas FERGUSON

William Thomas FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON William Thomas 'Bill'

Of Kembla Grange

Aged 87 Years



Dearly beloved husband of 62 years to Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cathryn & David, Susan & David, Kristine & Peter, Michael & Karlie. Adored Pa of Liam, Angus, Jack, Sam, Thomas and Ben.



Always an inspiration

to those who knew him



Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerematta St, Dapto on Thursday 2nd January, 2020 commencing at 12noon. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Rural Fire Service a box will be provided on the day or can be made directly online.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019
