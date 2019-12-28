|
|
FERGUSON William Thomas 'Bill'
Of Kembla Grange
Aged 87 Years
Dearly beloved husband of 62 years to Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cathryn & David, Susan & David, Kristine & Peter, Michael & Karlie. Adored Pa of Liam, Angus, Jack, Sam, Thomas and Ben.
Always an inspiration
to those who knew him
Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerematta St, Dapto on Thursday 2nd January, 2020 commencing at 12noon. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Rural Fire Service a box will be provided on the day or can be made directly online.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019