Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
William (Bill) SLOW


1935 - 2020
William (Bill) SLOW Notice
SLOW William (Bill) of Narrandera,

formerly of Wollongong.



Bill passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020. Loving husband of the late Shirley. Much loved father of Cheryl and Darren (both dec), Sharon, David. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather to all his grandchildren. Brother to his dear sister, Phyllis. Bill will be sadly missed by all his family and dear friends.



Aged 85 Years.

'Our memories of you will be treasured forever'



Bills Funeral Service will be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr. Kembla Grange on Friday, 12th June 2020 commencing at 12pm. Under current funeral restriction numbers will be limited to 50.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
