BROKENBOROUGH William Patrick (SNR) 04/08/1929-04/01/2020
'Always a Gentleman'
Loved husband of Annie (deceased). Very much loved father and father-in-law of William (Jnr) and Anne, Lorraine and Frank, Norman and Angie, Debbie and Toni. Adored grandfather of Chontel and Kevin, Daniel and Anastasia, Loren and Matt, Ingrid and Adam, Toni, Jessica and Neville, Sonia and Blake, Darren, Andrew and Carly. Proud great grandfather to Elliot, Louis, Aaron, Dexter, Max, Lucy, Arlo, Isabella, Caleb, Sharnia, Lachlan, Abbey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend William's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 9 January 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to NSW Volunteer Rural Fire Service would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020