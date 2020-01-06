Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for William BROKENBOROUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Patrick (SNR) BROKENBOROUGH


1929 - 2020
William Patrick (SNR) BROKENBOROUGH Notice
BROKENBOROUGH William Patrick (SNR) 04/08/1929-04/01/2020

'Always a Gentleman'



Loved husband of Annie (deceased). Very much loved father and father-in-law of William (Jnr) and Anne, Lorraine and Frank, Norman and Angie, Debbie and Toni. Adored grandfather of Chontel and Kevin, Daniel and Anastasia, Loren and Matt, Ingrid and Adam, Toni, Jessica and Neville, Sonia and Blake, Darren, Andrew and Carly. Proud great grandfather to Elliot, Louis, Aaron, Dexter, Max, Lucy, Arlo, Isabella, Caleb, Sharnia, Lachlan, Abbey.





Relatives and friends are invited to attend William's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 9 January 2020 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to NSW Volunteer Rural Fire Service would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020
