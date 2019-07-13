Home
William Lewis (Bill) PHILLIPS


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
William Lewis (Bill) PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS William Lewis (Bill) Bill passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th July, 2019. Devoted husband of 73 years to Joan (dec). Loving father to Lewis, Pat, Martin (dec), Danny, Heather, Michael (dec), Stephen and Ian. Cherished Grandad to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bill will be sadly missed by all.



Aged 94 Years.

A Life Well Lived.



Bill's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka NSW on Tuesday 16th July, 2019 commencing at 12:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Greenacres Disability Services will be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019
