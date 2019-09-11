|
|
HOBBS (BILL) WILLIAM 06/06/1928 - 05/09/2019
Loving husband to pat (dec) Father to Colin and Grant (dec).Adored Pa to his Grand Children, Great randchildren and Great Great Grandchildren,
Proud miner of 30 years at Wongawilli Mine.
Relatives and Friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange Today Wednesday 11th September 2019 commencing at 10am.
The last of the original Hobbs form Figtree.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019