Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM HOBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM HOBBS


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
WILLIAM HOBBS Notice
HOBBS (BILL) WILLIAM 06/06/1928 - 05/09/2019



Loving husband to pat (dec) Father to Colin and Grant (dec).Adored Pa to his Grand Children, Great randchildren and Great Great Grandchildren,



Proud miner of 30 years at Wongawilli Mine.



Relatives and Friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange Today Wednesday 11th September 2019 commencing at 10am.



The last of the original Hobbs form Figtree.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now