HOBDEN William Guy Passed away peacefully on 25th December, 2019. Late of Fairy Meadow. Loved & devoted husband of Dorothy (dec). Admired father & father in law of Peter & Teresia, Steve (dec) & Teena. Adored grandad of his 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Fond uncle to his nephews.
Aged 93 Years
Now reunited with his wife Dorothy
and his son Steve.
Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 3rd January, 2020 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019