Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William HOBDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Guy HOBDEN


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
William Guy HOBDEN Notice
HOBDEN William Guy Passed away peacefully on 25th December, 2019. Late of Fairy Meadow. Loved & devoted husband of Dorothy (dec). Admired father & father in law of Peter & Teresia, Steve (dec) & Teena. Adored grandad of his 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Fond uncle to his nephews.



Aged 93 Years

Now reunited with his wife Dorothy

and his son Steve.



Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 3rd January, 2020 commencing at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -