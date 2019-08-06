|
MCCLELLAND William Edward "Bill"
Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on August 2nd, 2019. Late of Austinmer. Dearly beloved husband of Peg. Loving father and father-in-law of Kathie & Kevin, Nerrida & Barry, Maureen & Geoff, Neil & Georgene, Linda & Kieron. Adored grandpa of Ben & Crystal, Sean & Hannah, Lisa, Rebecca, Benjamin & Clare, Timothy & Ktrie, Sarah (dec), Daniel & Zoe, Michael and special pop to Declan. Cherished great grandfather of Braxton, Haleia, Jake, Leilah, Owen and Bronte. Bill's family would especially like to the thank the staff at IRT Tarrawanna for the care they provided.
Aged 88 Years
Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Austinmer Uniting Church, 48 Moore Street, Austinmer on Thursday August 8th, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Guide Dogs NSW, a box will be located at the Church for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019