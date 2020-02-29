Home
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
William DALZIEL


1939 - 2020
William DALZIEL Notice
DALZIEL (Bill) William [[PONMRM000170]]



Passed away peacefully on 24th February, 2020. Loving husband of Helen for 57 years. Adored father and father in law of Alan & Michelle. Admired Pop of his grandchildren Alanis and Angus. Bill will be sadly missed by his sister Isabel, his extended family and friends both here and overseas.



Aged 80 Years

Always Remembered



Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday 5th March, 2020 commencing at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers donations are invited to

Stroke Foundation, a box will be at the Chapel.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
