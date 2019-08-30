|
BUIJS--LETTERMAN WILLEMINA 'WILMA' of Corrimal
formerly of the Netherlands
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 at the age of 72 years. Wilma was a loving wife, carer, mother and friend who has fought a courageous battle with dignity and will be sadly missed by:
Tessa & Hans (Rick and Lucas)
Ernst
Jessica
Timothy & Joanne (Elliott, Sebastian, Emily and Alexander)
Sandy & Shelly (Angus)
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wilma's funeral service to be held in the chapel,
Parsons Funeral Home
278 Princes Highway, Bulli on
Saturday 31 August at 11am.
As Wilma was a vibrant person the family have requested to honour her by wearing colour
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019