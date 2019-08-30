Home
WILLEMINA "WILMA" BUIJS--LETTERMAN

WILLEMINA "WILMA" BUIJS--LETTERMAN Notice
BUIJS--LETTERMAN WILLEMINA 'WILMA' of Corrimal

formerly of the Netherlands



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 at the age of 72 years. Wilma was a loving wife, carer, mother and friend who has fought a courageous battle with dignity and will be sadly missed by:



Tessa & Hans (Rick and Lucas)

Ernst

Jessica

Timothy & Joanne (Elliott, Sebastian, Emily and Alexander)

Sandy & Shelly (Angus)



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wilma's funeral service to be held in the chapel,

Parsons Funeral Home

278 Princes Highway, Bulli on

Saturday 31 August at 11am.



As Wilma was a vibrant person the family have requested to honour her by wearing colour



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019
