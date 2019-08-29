|
|
WILLEMINA BUIJS My beloved Mother, you left this world on the 27th of August, with your dignity and self respect in tact. I love you forever and always, Love Jess Mother and Daughter It's a special bond, that spans the years. Through laughter, worries, smiles and tears. A sense of trust that can't be broken, a depth of love sometimes unspoken. A life long friendship built on sharing, hugs and kisses, warmth and caring. Mother and Daughter their hearts as one, a link that can never be undone.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019