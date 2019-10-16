Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Will MCCURDIE

Will MCCURDIE Notice
MCCURDIE Will of Kensington

formerly of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 13 October 2019, after a long illness. Dearly loved son of Robert and Helen. Loved brother of Naomi and brother in law of Toby. Loved Uncle to Luna and Nyah, and loving friend of Kate. Will will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 36 Years

In God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Will's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019
