MCCURDIE Will of Kensington
formerly of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 13 October 2019, after a long illness. Dearly loved son of Robert and Helen. Loved brother of Naomi and brother in law of Toby. Loved Uncle to Luna and Nyah, and loving friend of Kate. Will will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 36 Years
In God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Will's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019