Wilfred Vernon Errol MASON

Wilfred Vernon Errol MASON Notice
MASON Wilfred Vernon Errol 18.7.1926 - 22.10.2019



Loving husband of Diana. Wonderful Dad of Catherine, Joanne, Pauline and Stuart. Father in law of Matt, Scott, and Sula. Kind and gentle Grandad to William, Rachael, Bonnie, Alice, Ginger, Leonard, Vivienne, Oliver and Milla.



Aged 93 Years

His blue eyes, warm smile, loving heart and song will stay with us forever



Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Wilfred's life at a service at Wollongong Baptist Church, 330 Keira Street Wollongong, 10am Friday 1st November 2019.



A private burial to follow



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
