|
|
JAWORSKI Wera of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 25, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Wasyl. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Roman & Jane. Adored Baba of Joshua, Sascha and Gabriel. Wera will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in the Ukraine.
Aged 95 Years
You never failed to do your best
Your heart was true and tender
You simply lived for those you loved and those you loved remember
A Funeral Service for Wera will be held at St Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 56 Kenny Street, Wollongong on Wednesday October 9, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019