POOLE Wendy Much loved wife of 59 years to Peter. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Warren & Justine and Darryl. She will also be dearly missed by Jennifer and Deanna. Cherished Nanny and Nan of Harley, Mitchell, Lochlainn and Baden.
Aged 78 Years
Relatives and friends of Wendy are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Crematorium Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Monday 24th Feburary, 2020 commencing at 10am. In Lieu of Flowers donations are invited to The Australian a box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020