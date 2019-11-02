|
|
LE CORNU Wendy Joy Taken from us after a short illness on 29 October 2019. Lifelong friend of Cheryl. Dearly loved mother of Kylie and Teresa. Loving Nan of Luca Bella. Loved sister of Christine, Brian (dec), Maxine. Wendy will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends. Aged 63 Years We will miss your smiling face Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wendy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 2pm. At the family's request, guests are invited to wear bright colourful clothing
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7, 2019