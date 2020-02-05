|
|
CARTER Wayne 'Pommie' of Horsley formerly of Bulli
Passed away suddenly on Friday, 31 January 2020. Beloved husband of Cindy. Dearly loved father of Tammy, Caroline, Veronika, Kylee and Daniel. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren. Loved brother of Bert (dec), Shirley (dec), Donny, Ron (dec), Ray, and James. Wayne will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 67 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wayne's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 7 February 2020 at 2 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020