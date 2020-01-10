|
|
HALLORAN, Warren AM 14.08.1926 - 03.01.2020 Late of Edgecliff and Pyree Realtor, collector and quiet philanthropist. Husband of Maureen. Son of Amy Gwendoline and Henry F Halloran. Brother of Alan, Max, Harry, Laurence, Joy and Audrey. Beloved uncle, god-father and colleague. A service to celebrate the life of Warren will be held at the Scots College Chapel, Victoria Road, Bellevue Hill on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shoalhaven Mayoral Relief Fund, care of Shoalhaven Council. Private Cremation Hamilton Funerals 9449 5544
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020