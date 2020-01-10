Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Scots College Chapel
Victoria Road
Bellevue Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren HALLORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren HALLORAN


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Warren HALLORAN Notice
HALLORAN, Warren AM 14.08.1926 - 03.01.2020 Late of Edgecliff and Pyree Realtor, collector and quiet philanthropist. Husband of Maureen. Son of Amy Gwendoline and Henry F Halloran. Brother of Alan, Max, Harry, Laurence, Joy and Audrey. Beloved uncle, god-father and colleague. A service to celebrate the life of Warren will be held at the Scots College Chapel, Victoria Road, Bellevue Hill on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shoalhaven Mayoral Relief Fund, care of Shoalhaven Council. Private Cremation Hamilton Funerals 9449 5544
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -