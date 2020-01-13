Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
19 College Ave Shellharbour City Centre
1942 - 2020
Vito Mejia GARIN Notice
GARIN Vito Mejia of Warilla



Vito passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, 9th January 2020. Loving and devoted husband of Maria Dida. An amazing, strong and loving father and father-in-law to Rob & Kristi, Lou, Anne, Jane & Mark. Cherished Papa to Louise, Ash, Paul and Ava. Dear brother to his many siblings. Vito will be sadly missed by his wonderful family and many dear friends here and in the Philippines.





Ages 77 Years.

'Our memories of you will always be treasured'

Yamay has lost his mate.



Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Vito's soul will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Ave Shellharbour City Centre on Thursday, 16th January 2020 commencing at 1030am. Following Mass, the cortege will leave for Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts 230 Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka for committal.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
