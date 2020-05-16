Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Viti Joan MILNES

Viti Joan MILNES Notice
MILNES Viti Joan of IRT Tarrawanna, formerly of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully in Wollongong Hospital on Friday May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor William. Loving mother and mother in law of Sandra and Ernesto (Ernie), Victor and Fe. Cherished Nanna of Gina, Dean and Anita, Janette and Christopher and Grandma of Raimi and Izaac. Loved sister and sister in law of Jack (dec) and Mary. Viti will be sadly missed by her loving family.



Aged 96 Years

Reunited with her Beloved Husband Vic



A private service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020
