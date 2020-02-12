|
APOLLONI Virginia "Gina" of Balgownie formerly of Carre, Italy Passed away surrounded by loving family on Friday, 7 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Dearly adored mother and mother in law of Lucia and Garry (dec), Rose and Wayne, John and Ornella. Long term companion to John Vellar. Loving Nonna to her 6 grandchildren and great granddaughter. Loved sister and sister in law to relatives in Italy. Virginia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 88 years God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts Requiem Mass for the repose of Virginia's soul will be celebrated at St. John Vianneys Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Friday, 14 February 2020 at 1pm. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong. Rosary will be recited in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday evening February 13th 2020 at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020