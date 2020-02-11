Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia APOLLONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Gina" APOLLONI

Add a Memory
Virginia "Gina" APOLLONI Notice
APOLLONI Virginia "Gina" of Balgownie

formerly of Carre, Italy



Passed away surrounded by loving family on Friday, 7 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Dearly adored mother and mother in law of Lucia and Garry (dec), Rose and Wayne, John and Ornella. Long term companion to John Vellar. Loving Nonna to her 6 grandchildren and great granddaughter. Loved sister and sister in law to relatives in Italy. Virginia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88 years

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Virginia's soul will be celebrated at St. John Vianneys Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Friday, 14 February 2020 at 1pm. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -