KNOWLES Violet Maud Passed away peacefully on May 30th, 2020. Mother of Roland, Elizabeth, Steve, Phillip and Tim. Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Pastor and friend to all.
Aged 94 Years
Back In God's Hands
Due to the current social restrictions, a private service for Violet will be held on Friday June 19th, 2020 at 10am. If you would like to view the service, please do so via the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: ISLZPX
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020