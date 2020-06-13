Home
Service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
link: www.oneroomstreaming.com/login Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: ISLZPX
Violet Maud KNOWLES


1925 - 2020
Violet Maud KNOWLES Notice
KNOWLES Violet Maud Passed away peacefully on May 30th, 2020. Mother of Roland, Elizabeth, Steve, Phillip and Tim. Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Pastor and friend to all.



Aged 94 Years

Back In God's Hands



Due to the current social restrictions, a private service for Violet will be held on Friday June 19th, 2020 at 10am. If you would like to view the service, please do so via the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: ISLZPX



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
