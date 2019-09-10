Home
Violet Mary TEASE


1947 - 2019
Violet Mary TEASE Notice
TEASE (Siggee) Violet Mary of Albion Park formerly of Warilla.



Violet passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th September, 2019. Loving wife of the late John. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of David & Jaew, Jennifer, Peter & Sonya. Cherished Nan to her 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear sister to Norman, Ray, Trish and Sue. Violet will be sadly missed by all her family and many dear friends.



Aged 71 Years

Our memories of you will be treasured forever



Violet's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Thursday 12th September 2019 commencing at 9:30am.



In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to Alzheimer Australia.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 10, 2019
