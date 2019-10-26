|
LUCCITTI (Felli) Vincenza of West Wollongong
Passed away on October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Nick & Cherryce, Rob & Anna, Cristina & Jarrod. Adored Nonna of Sarah, Danny, Jaimee and Marshall. Vincenza will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in Italy.
Aged 82 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
A Requiem Mass for the repose of Vincenza's soul will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 48-50 Princes Highway, Unanderra on Friday November 1, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Entombment. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
A Rosary will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday October 31, commencing at 5:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019