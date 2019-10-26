Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincenza LUCCITTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincenza LUCCITTI


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Vincenza LUCCITTI Notice
LUCCITTI (Felli) Vincenza of West Wollongong



Passed away on October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Nick & Cherryce, Rob & Anna, Cristina & Jarrod. Adored Nonna of Sarah, Danny, Jaimee and Marshall. Vincenza will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in Italy.



Aged 82 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Vincenza's soul will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 48-50 Princes Highway, Unanderra on Friday November 1, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Entombment. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



A Rosary will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday October 31, commencing at 5:30pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincenza's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now