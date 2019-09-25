Home
Victor "George" TRIGG

Victor "George" TRIGG Notice
TRIGG Victor 'George' of Figtree formerly of Portsmouth



Passed away peacefully on 21st September 2019. Dearly loved father of Debbie, David and Donna. Always missed granddad, brother, brother in law, uncle and father in law. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and in England



Aged 80 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019
