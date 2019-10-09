|
|
TEMPLE Victor 'Vic'
Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side. Devoted husband of 53 years to Pamela. Loving father and father-in-law of Darren & Shirley. Doting and proud grandpa of Brandon and Courtney. Much loved son of Mary Edith Muller. He will be missed by his brother and sisters.
Aged 76 Years
Relatives and friends of Vic are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 14th October, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to The Cancer Council, a donation box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019