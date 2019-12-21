|
NICOLOPOULOS Vicky
of Cringila
With sadness we announce the passing of Vicky on Monday December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Vassilios (dec). Loving mother of Antonia, Chris, and Nick. Vicky will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 Years
Rest in Peace
Prayers will be held in the chapel of Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday December 26, 2019 at 6pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Vicky's funeral service to be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos, 40 Kenyon Road Bexley on Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:30 am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for a 1.30pm burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019