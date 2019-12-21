Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Greek Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos
40 Kenyon Road Bexley
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Wollongong Lawn Cemetery
Wyllie Road
Kembla Grange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicky NICOLOPOULOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicky NICOLOPOULOS

Add a Memory
Vicky NICOLOPOULOS Notice
NICOLOPOULOS Vicky

of Cringila



With sadness we announce the passing of Vicky on Monday December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Vassilios (dec). Loving mother of Antonia, Chris, and Nick. Vicky will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Rest in Peace



Prayers will be held in the chapel of Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday December 26, 2019 at 6pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Vicky's funeral service to be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos, 40 Kenyon Road Bexley on Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:30 am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for a 1.30pm burial.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicky's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -