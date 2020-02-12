|
|
RATHBONE Veronica
of Kiama
Passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Beloved wife of Colin. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Teresa, Jai, and Klyr. Beloved Nan of her grandchildren Jacob, Amelia, Joshua, Seth, and Naomi.
Aged 75 Years
Our memories of you will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Veronica's funeral service to be held at The Pavilion, Kiama Showground, Bong Bong Street Kiama on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 at 1pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020