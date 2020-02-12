Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
The Pavilion, Kiama Showground
Bong Bong Street
Kiama
View Map
Veronica RATHBONE

Veronica RATHBONE Notice
RATHBONE Veronica

of Kiama



Passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Beloved wife of Colin. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Teresa, Jai, and Klyr. Beloved Nan of her grandchildren Jacob, Amelia, Joshua, Seth, and Naomi.



Aged 75 Years

Our memories of you will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Veronica's funeral service to be held at The Pavilion, Kiama Showground, Bong Bong Street Kiama on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 at 1pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020
