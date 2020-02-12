|
|
MASON Veronica Gladys Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 8th 2020, of Albion Park. The love of her husband, Kevin's life. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark (dec), Darrin & Jacqui, Michelle & Ian. Doting Nanny Mason to her many grandchildren.
Aged 75 Years
Relatives and friends of Veronica are invited to a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday February 13th 2020 commencing at 12.30pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to Leiomyosarcoma Research, a box will be
located at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020