Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Veronica Gladys MASON


1944 - 2020
MASON Veronica Gladys
MASON Veronica Gladys Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 8th 2020, of Albion Park. The love of her husband, Kevin's life. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark (dec), Darrin & Jacqui, Michelle & Ian. Doting Nanny Mason to her many grandchildren.



Aged 75 Years



Relatives and friends of Veronica are invited to a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday February 13th 2020 commencing at 12.30pm.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers

to Leiomyosarcoma Research, a box will be

located at the Chapel for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020
