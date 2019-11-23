|
|
CORRICK (Duggen) Veronica "Lovie" 30.08.1943 - 21.11.2019
Late of Tarrawanna
Beloved Wife of Kenneth. Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Sean & Michelle and James. Cherished Nanna of Kallarra, Tristan, Sean, Michael and Blake. Loved Sister of Robert, Edith and Sheila.
Now There Is A Giant Chasm In Our Hearts and Lives
Family and friends and warmly invited to attend the Celebration of Life for VERONICA to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole, Kembla Grange, 634 Northcliffe Drive on Wednesday 27th November 2019, commencing at 9.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019