Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Veronica "Lovie" CORRICK


1943 - 2019
Veronica "Lovie" CORRICK Notice
CORRICK (Duggen) Veronica "Lovie" 30.08.1943 - 21.11.2019

Late of Tarrawanna



Beloved Wife of Kenneth. Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Sean & Michelle and James. Cherished Nanna of Kallarra, Tristan, Sean, Michael and Blake. Loved Sister of Robert, Edith and Sheila.



Now There Is A Giant Chasm In Our Hearts and Lives



Family and friends and warmly invited to attend the Celebration of Life for VERONICA to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole, Kembla Grange, 634 Northcliffe Drive on Wednesday 27th November 2019, commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
