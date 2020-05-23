|
PARSONS Vera Ivy of Corrimal, formerly of Bellambi
Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Douglas (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Allan and Mary, Gary and Roberta. Much loved Nanna of her 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law, and Aunty of her nieces and nephews. Vera will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. A special thank you is extended to the staff at Diggers Rest Home for the compassionate care provided to Vera.
Aged 94 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace
Family kindly invite you to watch Vera's funeral service on Monday May 25, 2020 at 10am via a link available through:
funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020