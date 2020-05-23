Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, May 25, 2020
10:00 AM
via a link
available through: funeralannouncement.com.au
Vera Ivy PARSONS

Vera Ivy PARSONS Notice
PARSONS Vera Ivy of Corrimal, formerly of Bellambi



Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Douglas (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Allan and Mary, Gary and Roberta. Much loved Nanna of her 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law, and Aunty of her nieces and nephews. Vera will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. A special thank you is extended to the staff at Diggers Rest Home for the compassionate care provided to Vera.



Aged 94 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no one can replace



Family kindly invite you to watch Vera's funeral service on Monday May 25, 2020 at 10am via a link available through:

funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
