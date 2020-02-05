Home
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira And Charles Street
Port Kembla
View Map
Venko NAUMOSKI Notice
NAUMOSKI Venko of Berkeley



Passed away surrounded by loving family, on Monday February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Liljana. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Diana, Steven and Lauren. A loved brother and brother-in-law. Best friend of Charli. Venko will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 63 Years

'Gone Fishing'



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 6pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Venko's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020
