KARAGORGOVSKI Velo of Berkeley
With great sadness we announce the passing of Velo on Friday, 4 October 2019. Beloved soul mate of Vasilka (deceased) and husband of Luba (deceased). Dearly loved father and father in law of his children Zlata and Stojan, Cane and Slavica. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Anna and Ben, Danny and Vicky, Michael and Radmila, Paul and Teaghan, and Prededo of his great grandchildren Jordan, Alana, Antonio and Ricardo. Velo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Prayers will be held in the Chapel Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 7.00pm.
Velo's funeral service will be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 8, 2019