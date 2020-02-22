|
|
DABESKI Vase of Flinders, formerly of Cringila
He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Blaga. Loving father and father-in-law of Violeta and Nikolce, Sash and Irena, Jovce and Doksa. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Klimentina, Alexandar, Andriana, Vasko, and Luka. Vase will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 70 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday February 24, 2020 at 6pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Vase's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 10:30 am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020