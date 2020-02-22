Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla
View Map
Vase DABESKI Notice
DABESKI Vase of Flinders, formerly of Cringila



He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Blaga. Loving father and father-in-law of Violeta and Nikolce, Sash and Irena, Jovce and Doksa. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Klimentina, Alexandar, Andriana, Vasko, and Luka. Vase will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 70 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday February 24, 2020 at 6pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Vase's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 10:30 am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
