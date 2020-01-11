Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira And Charles Street
Port Kembla
Vangel (Vic) JOVCEVSKI

Vangel (Vic) JOVCEVSKI Notice
JOVCEVSKI Vangel (Vic) of Barrack Heights



Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Dragica. Dearly loved father and father in law of Suzi and Danny, Jony and Marie. Much loved Dedo of Stephanie, Ashleigh, Cleo, Aria. Brother and brother in law of Dana and Vasil and family. Vangel will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 74 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 4pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Vangel's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 12pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery. Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
