Vanda Aquilina Maruca (Paola) 03/09/1948- 10/04/2018 It's been 2 years since you were taken away from us yet deep down we know your strong spirit remains present in our thoughts, dreams and faith. No words can describe how much we all miss you each and every single day. Your never ending colourful stories of old will forever be in our hearts. So many Cherished memories to be shared by all of us whom were part of your life. A laugh, a tear, a giggle, a prayer, a cry A loving wife to Antonio, a cherished mother, daughter, sister, Nonna & friend. Always and forever
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 11, 2020