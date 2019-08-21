|
|
AVTAROVSKI Vanco of Warrawong.
With sadness we announce the passing of Vanco. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday August 15 2019. Beloved husband of Milica. Loving father and father in law of Trene and Anita, Zoran and Tamsin. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Juliana, Jasper, Daniella, Sequoia, and Thomas. Vanco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 77 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 6pm.
Vanco's funeral service will be held in St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11:30am to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019