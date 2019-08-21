Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanco AVTAROVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanco AVTAROVSKI

Add a Memory
Vanco AVTAROVSKI Notice
AVTAROVSKI Vanco of Warrawong.



With sadness we announce the passing of Vanco. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday August 15 2019. Beloved husband of Milica. Loving father and father in law of Trene and Anita, Zoran and Tamsin. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Juliana, Jasper, Daniella, Sequoia, and Thomas. Vanco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 77 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 6pm.



Vanco's funeral service will be held in St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11:30am to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vanco's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.