H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Valerie Euwretta BARNABY

Valerie Euwretta BARNABY Notice
BARNABY Valerie Euwretta 'Hornet'

of Towradgi



Passed away peacefully on Friday, 8 November 2019. Beloved partner of the late Jimmy. Dearly loved mother of Christopher, and Valeta. Loved grandma of Rian, Kiana, Tori, Amanita and great grandma of Deacon, Kiana, and Kataleina. Much loved sister and sister-in-law. Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

Goodbyes are not forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Valerie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 10 am.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Alzheimers Association

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019
