|
|
BARNABY Valerie Euwretta 'Hornet'
of Towradgi
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 8 November 2019. Beloved partner of the late Jimmy. Dearly loved mother of Christopher, and Valeta. Loved grandma of Rian, Kiana, Tori, Amanita and great grandma of Deacon, Kiana, and Kataleina. Much loved sister and sister-in-law. Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 Years
Goodbyes are not forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Valerie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Alzheimers Association
would be greatly appreciated.
