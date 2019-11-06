Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Valerie BOFINGER

Valerie BOFINGER Notice
BOFINGER Valerie of Bulli



Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard 'Rick'. Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends



Aged 84Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever

Reunited with Rick



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Valerie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 6, 2019
