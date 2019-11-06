|
|
BOFINGER Valerie of Bulli
Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard 'Rick'. Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends
Aged 84Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Reunited with Rick
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Valerie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 6, 2019