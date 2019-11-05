Home
Valerie "Val" BEAZLEY

Valerie "Val" BEAZLEY Notice
BEAZLEY Valerie â€˜Val' of Port Kembla



Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Owen. Very much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Val will be sadly missed by her sister Elaine.



Aged 91 Years

Resting in God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Valerie's funeral service to be held at St Stephens Anglican Church, Cnr Church St & Military Rd Port Kembla on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019
