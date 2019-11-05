|
BEAZLEY Valerie â€˜Val' of Port Kembla
Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Owen. Very much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Val will be sadly missed by her sister Elaine.
Aged 91 Years
Resting in God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Valerie's funeral service to be held at St Stephens Anglican Church, Cnr Church St & Military Rd Port Kembla on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11am.
