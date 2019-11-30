|
|
SWEENEY (nee Barber) Valerie Anne (25/01/1936-29/11/2019)
Valerie passed away peacefully aged 83 on the morning of Friday the 29th of November 2019. Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Gary, Mark and Cherie, Peter and Rob, Rob and Janelle. Loving Nan to Jason, Chris, Michael, Ben, Jarryd and Tiarne.
Family and friends of Valerie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday December 3rd 2019 at 2pm
Our thanks to IRT Tarrawanna for their care in her last year.
In memory of Val please wear something pink
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019