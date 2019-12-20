Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Valda RAYNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valda RAYNER

Add a Memory
Valda RAYNER In Memoriam
RAYNER Valda 20/12/18 Our lives go on without you but nothing is the same. We have to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall. Living here without you is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us. Your heart was kind and true. And when we needed someone we could always count on you. The special years will not return when we are all together but with the love in our hearts you will walk with us forever. Always loved and remembered.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -