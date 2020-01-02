Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
MEARING Val of Warilla



Passed away peacefully at Port Kembla Hospital on December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Eric (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Dianne (dec) and Tom, Sharon and Greg. Loving Nanna of Sarah, Alicia, Joshua, Simon and Jenny, Matthew and Mel, Amanda and Chris and precious Nanna Val of Annabelle, Sebastian, Frasier, Phoebe, Hamish, Doyle, Nicola, Zoe, Alex, Rylan, Madison, Lucy. Val will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89Years

Sadly missed and loved by all who knew her



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Val's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday January 6, 2020 at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Australia would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 2, 2020
