Val MCMAHON

Val MCMAHON Notice
MCMAHON Val (Keuseman)



Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Kate & Neal, Rob & Janet. Devoted Grandma of Brendon, Vanessa, Alyssa, Chelsea and their partners. Adored Sister and Sister-in-law of Lyn & Brian.



Aged 74 Years



Relatives and friends of Val are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 5th August, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail. Donations are invited to MND Research Institute of Australia, a box will be provided on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 31, 2019
