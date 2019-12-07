|
|
PULJA Ursula Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 3rd December, 2019. Loving Wife, Mum, Sister, Oma, Great Oma, Great Great Oma and Sister in law to her many family members and friends both here, in Germany and in Wales.
Aged 96 Years
In God's Care
Remembered In Our Hearts Forever
Relatives and friends of Ursula are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Monday 9th December, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service a Committal Service will be held at the adjoining Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Stroke Foundation.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019