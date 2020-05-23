|
|
MILLER (nee Lister) Una Florence Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rex. Loved sister and sister in law of John and Eileen. Loving Aunt of her nieces, nephews and their families. Una will be sadly missed by her church families at Rooty Hill, Figtree and Oak Flats.
Aged 91Years
God has you in his keeping,
we have you in our hearts.
Reunited with Rex
The family give thanks for the care and love
given by the staff at
Warrigal Care Albion Park Rail.
A private family service will be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020