Una Florence MILLER

Una Florence MILLER Notice
MILLER (nee Lister) Una Florence Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rex. Loved sister and sister in law of John and Eileen. Loving Aunt of her nieces, nephews and their families. Una will be sadly missed by her church families at Rooty Hill, Figtree and Oak Flats.



Aged 91Years

God has you in his keeping,

we have you in our hearts.

Reunited with Rex



The family give thanks for the care and love

given by the staff at

Warrigal Care Albion Park Rail.



A private family service will be held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
