Tupou "Michael" OTTO

Tupou "Michael" OTTO Notice
OTTO Tupou 'Michael' of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 4 October 2019. Beloved former husband of Tata. Dearly loved father and father in law of Mireka and Nathan, Silvia and Mark, Michael and Christine. Much loved Papa of his grandchildren. Loved brother of Makiroa (Dec), Mireka, Munokoa (Dec), Tikiteina (Dec), Takaipitia (Dec), Tereapii (dec), Makea. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and abroad.



Aged 59 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Michael's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday, 12 October 2019 at 10am. Following the service Michael's funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019
